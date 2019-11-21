The members of Alpha Eta held their November meeting at the Defiance Elementary School. The program for the morning was presented by Jamie Walters from the Black Swamp Beekeeper Association. Walters is a dedicated beekeeper, speaker and educator.

His presentation covered the life and times of bees, the importance of native and indirect pollinators, and opportunities for training to become a beekeeper and hands on experiences with bees.

Alpha Eta’s December meeting is a bring your own breakfast at Just Be Original at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Members should contact Kate Smolik to let her know if they will be attending by Nov. 30. The craft will cost $10.

