The February meeting of Alpha Eta was held at St. John United Church of Christ.
Following the meeting, the membership sponsored a vendor and craft event at the church. The successful event raised the funds to support the annual scholarship and award that is given to Defiance College women from northwest Ohio majoring in education.
The membership is grateful to the vendors for their participation.
Alpha Eta’s next meeting will be 8:30 a.m. March 21 at Shoney’s restaurant. The program will be Young Living with Essential Oils, presented by Deb Schaffner and Morgan Avina.
Members should contact Sheryl McCoy concerning their attendance by March 19.
