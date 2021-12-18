Alpha Eta chapter mtg
Photo courtesy of Monica Kanouh

The December meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was held recently at the Just Be Original store at the Northtowne Mall. Following a brief business meeting, members and guests participated in a Christmas craft project under the guidance of owner Jennifer Bok Boyd. Pictured are Bok Boyd (right) and Altruistic chairperson Chris Korhn.

