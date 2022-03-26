The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met recently for its March meeting at the Defiance Society of Artists on Pearl Street in Defiance. A tour of the facilities and discussion was led by Scott Baker. Members were informed about the upcoming painted eggs and bake sale fundraiser. Members could purchase decorative eggs in advance of the sale. The sale will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Defiance Society of Artists. Members also admired the paintings done by people from the area, as well as one of Mamie Eisenhower. Mamie’s portrait was painted by local artist Luella Grogg. Members were also able to browse through scrapbooks documenting the group’s history.
In addition to the program, members were provided the “Thought of the Day” by Sue Baker and given information on world understanding through the reading of a poem by Arlene Rozevink as well as an update by Jan Furnas on some missionaries who were working in Ukraine and now have relocated to Poland due to the war.
The slate of officers for next year was presented. Next year, the group will be taking a creative approach with a quartet of presidents who will share the duties of the office. Judy Dally will serve as the official president for the state and international obligations.
Alpha Eta will next meet on Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ with speaker Craig Rutter. He will be discussing his book, “Do What You Do Best: A Life Changing Experience Through Service Learning.”
