The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for their February meeting recently at St.John United Church of Christ. President Carla Hartz welcomed 18 members to the event.
The program speaker was Kathy Walton for the group Citizens in Action. She provided information about the various programs they sponsor. She described the activities including the Jazzy program, Lunch program at schools, Scholarship Angel Fund, the Parties in a Bag project, the Martin Luther King Jr scholarship program, and the card program targeting veterans and those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Funding for Citizens in Action has been limited in recent years due to the pandemic. Alpha Eta members provided both monetary and non-monetary donations to the group.
In other business, new member Kelly Hopson was inducted into the group. She, as well as fellow new member Deena Karnes, shared a little about themselves such as where and what grade level they teach. Both were gifted with violets, the chapter’s flower. In new business, President Hartz encouraged members to attend the Ohio Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention in April in Westerville.
