Among those in attendance at the January meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa were, from left: secretary Sheryl McCoy, new member Deena Karnes, new member sponsor Monica Kanouh, and president Carla Hartz.

 Photo courtesy of Monica Kanouh

The January meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was held recently at St John United Church of Christ. Carla Hartz, president, welcomed 16 members.

Jenni Rozevink was the guest speaker. Rozevink demonstrated Reiki via ZOOM. Reiki is a technique for stress reduction and relaxation. Rozevink described it as a simple, natural and safe method of spiritual healing and self- improvement.

In addition to the program, a new member, Deena Karnes, was initiated into the group. Also, Sue Baker gave the “Thought of the Day”, members were reminded that the ITE presentation was available to view on the Alpha Delta Kappa International website, and the Ohio Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention is set for April 29-30.

