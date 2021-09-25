Wendell
Photo courtesy of Monica Kanouh

The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met recently at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Defiance, to kick off the new year. In addition to chapter business, the group listened to a presentation by Kristin Wendell (above) regarding Usborne books. Members were able to purchase books for their classroom and personal use.

