DELTA —The Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society has a new publication, “A Taste of History,” a collection of family favorite recipes, each of which is accompanied by a family story about where the recipe originated.

Each book contains the normal recipes for appetizers, breads, candy, cakes, cookies, main dishes, pies, preserves, relishes, soups and salads. In addition, it includes miscellaneous recipes for salves, happy marriages, floor stains, garden pest remedies, wallpaper cleaner and treatment for dropsy.

For more information, check the website at www.fultoncoogs.org or call 419-822-6269.

