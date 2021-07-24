HOLIDAY CITY — A New Dimension Baton Team recently brought home three national championship team titles during a three-day event here sponsored by the World Twirling Association.
Taking national championship wins at the July 16-18 event were the Junior Small Dance Twirl Team, which includes: Abbey Fleming, Graicen Siler, maggie Wachtman, Mary Wachtman and Porsha Wolfrum; the Miniature Novice Small Team, which includes: Chesney George, Anastazya Gomez, Allison Run and Aubrie Singer; and the Duet Dance Twirl consisting of Mary Wachtman and Porsha Wolfrum.
Placing third was the Senior Team which includes: Graicen Siler, Mary Wachtman and Porsha Wolfrum.
Winning over-all individual titles were: Allison Runk, who won first-places in Solo Twirl and Modeling and was crowned the Novice Over-All Title in the 6-7 age division. Chesney Geroge won first-places in Solo Twirl and Modeling and was crowned the Novice Over-All Title in the 3-5 age division.
First-place event winners included: Mary Wachtman, who placed first in the Intermediate Solo in the 12-13 age division and Maggie Wachtman, who placed first in the Beginner 2-Baton in the 10-11 age division.
Teams and individuals are under the direction of Dori Robertson and Jamie Runk.
