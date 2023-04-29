The Fort Defiance Players (FDP) presentation on April 20-23 of “Little Shop of Horrors,” a comedy horror play often interpreted as a commentary about uncontrolled capitalism, found wide audience approval with opening night receiving a standing ovation.
Directed by Kat Lillie, the small cast and crew put on an eye-popping and delicious show. Set in skid-row New York City in Mushnik’s little flower shop, the play follows Seymour (Ezekiel Tracy), an orphan bumbler with an interest in strange plants, who works at the flower shop.
Seymour buys a plant that seems to have the ability to bring people into the shop and make them spend money. Worrying when the plant starts to die, taking his job with it, Seymour discovers the strange plant thrives off of fresh human blood.
A few drops won’t hurt right? This leads to massive success at the shop and plenty of money as the plant starts thriving and growing. The plant, which can speak, demands to be fed more blood and Seymour, afraid of losing his new found wealth, figures it’s OK to feed the sadistic boyfriend of his co-worker, Audrey, (Calico Saxton) to the plant.
The more Seymour feeds the plant, the more successful he becomes, but when his crimes are discovered by Mr. Mushnik (Tim Booth) things start getting out of control.
Tired of feeding the plant, Seymour tries to kill it and finds himself on the menu. And unscrupulous skid-row plant vendors take cuttings and start selling their own fabulous mesmerizing seedling plants all across America. Watch out Defiance, don’t feed the plants!
Performances from all the cast members were excellent with standout performances from both Saxton, for delivery and timing on their lines, creating comically dark moments in the play, and from Amy Drees, who performed the puppeteering of the carnivorous plant. Drees’ performance included remaining inside a huge plant costume the entire play and opening the mouth in time with the voice-over as the plant puppet spoke. At times sassy, comedic and dark, while also being incredibly timed, Drees made a puppet menacing on stage.
The lighting crew did an excellent job, including featuring a vividly red light during the murder scenes to provide the audience a thrill of horror. The live musicians in the pit also showed off their skills.
The three narrators, played by Senica Sierra, Kate Smolik and Jenna Gibson, provided great harmonizing in their chorus singing.
The costuming and sets were the usual high standards that this reviewer has come to expect from FDP. Visually interesting and using only three settings, the flower shop, the alley outside the flower shop and the dentists shop, the set design, by Bob Barnett, was also functional with the shop front being able to close and create the brick alley.
This reviewer was impressed by the quality of set design, costuming and local talent both on the stage, behind the curtain, in the lighting booth and the music pit that was shown off at this production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
