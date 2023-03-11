PAULDING — The Paulding Theater here, slated for demolition soon, has quite a history, though the building has sat empty for many years since it last functioned.
Members of the John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) recently shared some of that story with The Crescent-News.
Melinda Krick, president, and Kim Sutton, vice president, of the JPHS provided testimonials and documents about the theater’s history and also showed off several of the mementos taken out of the building ahead of the upcoming demolition. (See related photos on page A8.)
The site where the theater sits (114 W. Perry St. in downtown Paulding) is actually the second movie theater built there. The first — called the “Grand Theater” in documents provided by JPHS — was built in 1893-94 and was a live performance theater/opera house that had been converted to also show movies.
This theater burned down on Labor Day 1946, leaving behind only a shell of the original brick building.
After the fire, explained Krick, shop keepers were anxious for the new theater to be rebuilt, citing the fact that people came to the town early ahead of a show time and would shop downtown beforehand.
Without a theater in Paulding Krick said, “people went other places, they went to Fort Wayne or Defiance, or Van Wert, so the town lost a lot of business ... . It was an economic engine for the downtown. In those days every storefront had a retail business in it or a restaurant. We had shoe stores and dress stores and jewelry and hardware ... .”
Krick added that either Friday or Saturday night the stores in the downtown would stay open late for the moviegoers so they could shop before their feature.
One newspaper clipping shows a related advertising campaign at the time that states “see a show and shop in Paulding.”
The new theater was rebuilt in 1949 with part of the original 1800’s brick building. The shell that had been left after the fire was incorporated into the new structure which was build out of cinder-block. The new building was also lengthened and built to be primarily a movie theater with the addition of a small stage in front of the screen for live performances.
Documents also indicated the theater had seating for some 750 people and refer repeatedly to the theater as one of the most modern facilities, with one newspaper clipping stating that there was nothing else as modern between Chicago and New York City.
On opening day in 1949 more then 1,500 people came out to the new theater which sold tickets as a fundraiser for the Paulding Hospital. Some $6,600 was raised, according to documents (which in today’s money is $82,271.75, according to the CPI inflation calculator).
That night telegrams from famous movie stars papered the windows and the displays were posters advertising films. Some of the names included Elizabeth Taylor, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, John Wayne, Clark Gable and Jimmy Stewart among some 40 or 50 others all congratulating Paulding on its new theater. Another famous figure who visited the theater in October 1984 was former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn.
The interior was described as art deco by Krick who said that the interior was red and gold. She believed that the ceiling was periwinkle blue, but couldn’t say for sure.
Sutton stated that the large seating area went down the center of the room with aisleways on either side with another smaller row of seats between the aisle and the wall.
Features that made the theater unique included the square marquee in front instead of the more typical wedge shape. And the red sidewalk below the marquee also had a reflective substance mixed into the cement to create a diamond walkway when the marquee was lit with hundreds of lights at night.
After sitting empty for around 40 years the building has been deemed structurally unsound. Krick explained that a structural engineer has looked at the building, and after standing empty for 40 years the steel structural supports have rotted at the base and the building is not sound.
“None of us want to see old buildings taken down and lost, especially something like this that was such an important part of the towns heritage for several generations,” said Krick.
Sutton noted, “what was really fortunate for us is that the land bank management got possession of the theater and there was money from the state of Ohio granted to take down blighted and abandoned buildings, because the village can’t afford it.
“They (the land bank) worked with us because it (the theater) is so important to Paulding County history,” she added. “... they made that part of the bid package so when the contractors bid for demolition they weren’t just bidding to come in the tear down ... .”
Sutton explained that the demolition crew, as part of the bid, would take down the original film projectors which weigh more than 500 pounds and are likely cast iron. She also noted that the demolition crew should also get “... a couple pieces of the sparkly sidewalk if they can get them intact ... . We are so fortunate that they made that part of the bid, because we couldn’t have done it, we’re all volunteers.”
Too, Sutton thanked Paulding County’s land bank which acquired the theater to undertake its demolition.
“I would like to say that we are so grateful for the cooperation of the Paulding Land Bank ... because they did not have to allow us to go in there to salvage the artifacts,” she said.
Krick and Sutton and the rest of the JPHS so far have preserved a section of the screen, several theater chairs, the original neon box office sign, the movie poster cases from both the exterior and lobby of the theater, old film reels, items from the concessions stand — including the peanut roasting machine which still works — porcelain tiles from the outside of the building and the ticket machine among other items.
They also expect to get a few other items from the inside of the theater, with hopes of possibly preserving a section of the red diamond walkway.
Sutton noted that the JPHS also had a section of the rope that went to the dumbwaiter that went up to the projection room which was only accessible by a solid cast iron stair case.
“We really did want that,” Sutton said about the spiral staircase. However, it would be difficult to house and display at the JPHS and the bid did not include the staircase, so it will be demolished.
Krick also shared that the JPHS was expecting to also get two film winding machines, one hand cranked and one electric, which should also be taken out by the demolition crew.
Future hopes are to build a smaller scale replica of the theater in the JPHS’s history barn so that future generations can see what used to be in the local community and to preserve the memory of a building soon to be demolished.
