Hot Cross Buns Photo Call

Hot cross buns are a centuries old Easter tradition that came out of the British Isles. Traditionally baked on Good Friday these buns represent the Easter season.
Show off your buns and send a photo to The Crescent-News Lifestyle editor at bkrouse@crescent-news.com and have your hot cross buns featured in the newspaper.
Photos must be of the buns only and include the first and last name of the baker as well as the name of city they live in. The first and last name of the photographer should also be included if different than the baker.
If you use the recipe below please note that in the submission, or tell The Crescent-News where your recipe comes from. All submissions to be used at the editor’s discretion.
According to “Better Homes and Gardens: Heritage Cook Book,” hot cross buns can be made using the following recipe:
• 3 1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour.
• 2 packages active dry yeast.
• 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
• 3/4 cup milk.
• 1/2 cup cooking oil.
• 1/3 cup granulated sugar.
• 3/4 teaspoon salt.
• 3 eggs.
• 2/3 cup dried currants.
— In a bowl combine two of the four cups of flour as well as the yeast and cinnamon.
— In a pan heat on the stove the milk, oil, sugar and salt until warm around (115F-120F).
— Add the eggs in to the dry ingredients and beat together with an electric mixer for three and a half minutes on high speed.
— By hand, stir in currants and add as much of the remaining flour as needed to make a soft dough.
— Shape the dough into a large ball and put it in a greased bowl.
— Cover with a towel and let rise in a warm place. (Tip: by oven while it’s preheating can be good.) The rise time will take about one and a half hours.
— Once the dough is risen punch it down, cover again and let it rest for 10 minutes.
— Divide the dough into 18 pieces and form into balls.
— Place on a greased backing sheet about one and a half inches apart from each other.
— Cover the balls on the baking sheet and let rise until they have doubled in size, about 30-45 minutes.
— At this point you can cut shallow crosses onto the top of the buns before baking (or if you want to skip this step and only pipe on frosting to form a cross that’s fine too.)
— Brush the buns with egg white.
— Bake the buns at 375F for 12-15 minutes.
— Let cool completely before frosting.
For frosting icing, an article entitled “Easy Hot Cross Buns” on kingarthurbaking.com says:
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons confectioners sugar (also called powdered sugar or icing sugar.)
• 1/2 half teaspoon of vanilla extract.
• pinch of salt.
• 4 teaspoons of milk, or enough to make the icing thick and pipeable. — Mix all together.
(Don’t worry if it’s thick at first just keep mixing, only after a really thorough mix should any additional milk be added past the four teaspoons. Too much milk will make it runny.)
— Put the icing into a piping bag and place a stripe of frosting down the center of the cooled bun horizontally and then vertically, dividing the top bun into four sections.
Tips:
— for softer currants put them in a bowl with hot to warm water for a few minutes then drain thoroughly and add them to recipe.
— some icing recipes call for using egg whites instead of milk, however, for health reasons raw eggs should be avoided for many groups of people.
— ground cloves and other spices such as ginger and nutmeg can also be added to the buns to make them more flavorful.
— if currants are unavailable raisins can also be used.
