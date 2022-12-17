Holiday hot chocolate is a classic sweet drink that can be customized and enjoyed by the entire family.
Makes three servings takes around 15 minutes from start to finish.
Ingredients:
• milk
• backing cocoa powder
• water
• sugar or other sweetener
• vanilla
• salt
Optional:
• decaffeinated coffee, brewed or instant
• spices
Instructions:
• on medium, to medium low, heat 1/2 cup water in a sauce pan until steaming.
• add 1/4 cup backing cocoa powder to the hot water and whisk together. (Whisking will give best results.)
• once fully combined into a slurry add 3 cups milk, 1/4 cup sugar, a small pinch of salt and 1 tsp vanilla. (optional 1-2 tsp coffee.)
• whisk all together and heat on medium low until hot and steaming.
• if you want to add spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg or ginger into the pot add them while heating. A peppermint candy or extract can also be added to customize the flavor.
• whether or not you add spices into the pot, (but especially if you do), give everything a good stir before serving.
• if you want a café look add a little whipped cream on top and then dust it with your choice of spices.
Tips:
• stirring frequently prevents the milk from burning when heated.
• salt is a flavor booster.
• coffee is a chocolate flavor booster specifically.
• this makes a mildly sweet hot chocolate, sugar can be added to taste after serving.
• as with many recipes all the amounts can be changed a little, if you like more chocolate, sugar or milk it won’t hurt the recipe to add it.
