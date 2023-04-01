The “Into the Woods” production was put on by the Hicksville High School Drama Department at the Huber Opera House, from March 3-5.
Directed by Elaine Gerken, “Into the Woods” was her ninth musical, with the help of Jennifer Bergman (assistant director), Earlee Harris (music director) and Elizabeth Vance (sound manager). This spring production was one that was very visually impressive. The multi-purpose use of the trees and wooded nature background throughout the entire showing proved to not be boring to the eye, but rather easing and helped tie the visionary aspect of the musical together.
The talent of the painting team (Maddie Hedge, Jennifer Bergman, Jordys Vance, and McKenna Bergman) was truly shown through the detail of each of the main characters’ houses, to the humorous detail of the cow, also known as milky white. Not only were the background details of the play rather skillful, but the use of costumes borrowed from the Ball State University drama department added such a professional touch to this high school show.
The costumes did not appear to look amateur, but rather realistic for the expectations of the clothing for each of the well-known fairy tales. One of the most crowd-engaging songs was “Agony,” sung by Luke Eicher and Noah Harmon, about the unobtainable love of two coveted princes.
Last, but not least, one of the most captivating songs nearing the end of the production was “Moments in the Woods,” sung by Allie Nelson, about the lust and conviction of the Baker’s Wife.
Arguably this show was so spectacular because of the musical veterans that played each role, the experienced seniors who worked behind the scenes, and the dedicated directive team. The “Into the Woods” production by the HHS Drama Department overall proved to be the result of stunning vocal craftsmanship.
(This review was written by DeLaney Begley, grade 11 at Hicksville High School, as a participant in an invite-only program offered by The Crescent-News for high school student journalists to experience journalism at the professional level.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.