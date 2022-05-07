Heidelberg University honors student achievements:

• Antwerp, Siera Octaviano, sophomore, political science, the John I. Kolehmainen Scholarship (political science).

Capstone Honors course students:

• Hicksville, Jessalyn Adkins, “Jessalyn’s Study Abroad Adventure: A Travel Guide to Scotland.”

• Montpelier, Emily Fox, “The Negative Effect of Neem Oil on Embryonic Development in Chicken Eggs.”

