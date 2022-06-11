The VFW. Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with Jenna Karr opening the meeting in ritual form with 16 members in attendance.

Marsha Boyd presented a certificate of excellence award to JoAnn McCray for being the historian. The auxiliary was also given a certificate of appreciation for 100% membership.

There was a reminder that outgoing officers need to turn in all monies and supplies by the July meeting.

VFW Post 3360 is still looking for a chairman for the arts scholarship, historian and media programs.

The next meeting will be a potluck and cookout, and held at the Veterans Memorial Park (Latty’s Grove) a 6 p.m. on July 13 while the audit committee will meet at 2 p.m. on June 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments