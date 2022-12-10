“Chestnuts roasting over an open fire” is of course instantly recognizable as lyrics to a Christmas classic. However, how many of us have actually tried roasted chestnuts?
This winter season try something new, or maybe something that you haven’t had in a long time. Chestnuts have a sweet taste, and roasting chestnuts is actually very easy.
The advise on cooking chestnuts seems to vary, but most instructions share a few suggestions in common. Those are wash the nuts and dry them before cooking, squeeze the nuts and only cook the hard ones. (The softer ones don’t taste as good). Don’t cut into the nut while scoring the shell and make sure to remove the shell while warm.
Instructions: get a bag of chestnuts and give them a rise and towel them off.
• Take a sharp knife and score the nut shell through without cutting into the nut if possible. (It’s fine if you do cut into the nut, it’s just a little harder to shell if you do. And be careful not to cut yourself the nut shell is hard and smooth, so its difficult to cut.)
• it’s very important to score the nuts, if you don’t they’ll explode from the pressure of the internal steam while cooking. Then you have a big mess to clean up. There is much debate about scoring patterns, some people say an ‘X’ shape, others say a cut over the butt of the nut and still others say just a cut across the nut belly, but I found it doesn’t matter, just so long as you score them.
• place the chestnuts with the cut side up on a baking tray (no need to grease or put down backing paper), and cook at 425F 30-40 minutes or until all the nuts have split open.
• take the tray out of the oven and with a tea towel or fabric napkin pick up a chestnut and give it a firm squeeze until the shell makes a crunching sound. While warm the shell will come off and release the nut flesh inside easily. It will be much harder to shell once they go cold.
• put the freshly shelled nuts in a bowl and enjoy this sweet nut while warm. You can also grill them in butter to reheat leftovers and the chestnuts will take on a crunchy texture on the outside.
