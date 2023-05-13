• Using the State Fair Lemonade method with a vegetable peeler, take the yellow off three lemons and place peel in a bowl with 1/2 cup sugar and set aside until the sugar has pulled all the oil out of the peel, one half hour to overnight.
• Make a floral simple syrup by combining 1/4 cup dried flowers, (more might be needed if using fresh flowers) 1/2 cup sugar, and one cup water in a pot and simmer on medium heat until it starts to lightly boil. Cook the syrup for 3-5 minutes, it should turn fragrant and slightly darker in color. Strain out the flowers and set aside.
(Instead of straining out the flowers some methods steep the flowers in hot water to make a tea and strain out the flowers beforehand, using the tea in place of water for making the syrup that is combined with sugar before heating.)
Put the lemon oil sugar and peel into a pot with two cups of water and simmer on medium until it starts to lightly boil and the sugar is dissolved. Strain out the peel.
• Juice the three lemons, which should give about 1/2 to 3/4 cups of juice, or if using bottled juice, measure out about that amount.
Combine the lemon juice, the sugar and lemon peels water and the floral simple syrup into a pitcher and add water until full. Mix and chill. (Sugar or lemon juice can be added to taste before chilling.)
This drink can be made with any edible flower, a few being dandelions, hibiscus, lavender, lilac, roses and violets.
