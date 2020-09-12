Engagement: Hauter-Jones

ZACHARY JONES & RACHEL HAUTER

ONTARIO, Ohio — Rachel Hauter and Zachery Jones, of Ontario, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Hauter is the daughter of Mike and Cheryl Hauter, Oakwood. Jones is the son of Donald Jones, Elizabeth, W.Va.; and Sandy Jones, Parkersburg, W.Va.

Hauter is a 2012 graduate of Continental High School and a 2017 graduate of Shawnee State University with a master’s degree in occupational therapy. She is employed as an occupational therapist at Ohio Health — Mansfield Hospital.

Jones is a 2011 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and a 2017 graduate of University of Northwestern Ohio with a degree in automotive technology. He is employed at Bill Harris Auto, Ashland.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance.

