Taner-Bigger

BRENDA TANER & TIMOTHY BIGGER

PAULDING — Brenda Taner and Timothy Bigger have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Taner is the daughter of Phyllis Hawkey and the late Tommie Joe Hawkey. Bigger is the son of the late Elizabeth and Leonard Bigger.

They are both employed at North American Stamping Group, Paulding.

They will share their vows with family and friends on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

