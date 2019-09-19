Engagement: Williamson-Toth

ROSSFORD — Kylee Williamson and Drew Toth, Rossford, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Williamson is the daughter of John and Jody Williamson, Defiance. Toth is the son of Mark and LeAnn Toth, Maumee.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2017 graduate of Mercy College of Nursing. She is employed in the ICU at Mercy St. Anne’s.
Her fiance is a 2011 graduate of Springfield High School and a 2017 graduate of Mercy College of Nursing. He is employed as an emergency room nurse at St. Luke’s in Maumee.
The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Defiance.
