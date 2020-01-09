Wilhelm-Malone

KATHLEEN WILHELM & CHRISTOPHER MALONE

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kathleen Wilhelm and Christopher Malone have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Wilhelm is the daughter of Timothy and Lorraine Wilhelm, New Bavaria. Malone is the son of John and Judy Malone, Syracuse.

Wilhelm is employed as an occupational therapist. Malone is employed by CNY Arts and writes for CNY and Rochester 55 Plus magazines and Oswego Business Magazine.

They will share their vows at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8, 2020, in Sacred Heart Church, New Bavaria.

