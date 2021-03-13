Engagement: Weber-Morr

EVAN MORR & ALLISON WEBER

BELLVILLE — Evan Morr and Allison Weber have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Weber is the daughter of Steve and Kim Spangler, Defiance; and Neil and Kristen Weber, Bryan. She is a 2014 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2017 graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She is employed as an ICU nurse at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.

Morr is the son of Andy and Laura Morr, Bryan. He is a 2014 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2018 graduate of Eastern Michigan University. He is employed as a flight instructor at Crosswinds Aviation.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. May 1, 2021, in Defiance.

