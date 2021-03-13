Engagement: Weber-Morr

BELLVILLE — Evan Morr and Allison Weber have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Weber is the daughter of Steve and Kim Spangler, Defiance; and Neil and Kristen Weber, Bryan. She is a 2014 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2017 graduate of Eastern Michigan University. She is employed as an ICU nurse at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.
Morr is the son of Andy and Laura Morr, Bryan. He is a 2014 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2018 graduate of Eastern Michigan University. He is employed as a flight instructor at Crosswinds Aviation.
The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. May 1, 2021, in Defiance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.