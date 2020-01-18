CHICAGO — Kayla Villegas and J. Owen Brownson have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Villegas is the daughter of Joe and Sheryl Villegas, Wooster. Brownson is the son of Joe and Lori Brownson, Engadine, Mich.
Villegas is a 2012 graduate of Wooster High School and graduated from Wittenberg University in 2016 with a bachelor’s in marketing and communication, with a journalism minor. She is employed as a travel account manager with Google.
Brownson is 2009 graduate of Napoleon High School and is a 2013 graduate of Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in economics and history. He is currently an MBA candidate at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
They will exchange vows at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.
