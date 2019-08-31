Engagemeint: VanDyke-Nicely

LUKE NICELY & AMANTHA VANDYKE

Amantha VanDyke and Luke Nicely, Defiance, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

VanDyke is the daughter of Randy and Pam VanDyke, Defiance. Nicely is the son of Stephen and Marie Nicely, Ney.

The bride-elect is a 2009 graduate of Tinora High School and 2012 graduate of Northwest State Community College. She is employed as a certified medical assistant at ProMedica.

Her fiance is a 2011 graduate of Fairview High School and 2015 graduate of Defiance College. He is employed by Johns Manville.

The couple will exchange wedding vows at 2 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

