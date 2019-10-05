Tarylor-Bammer

WHITEHOUSE — Andrew Taylor and Morgan Bammer, Whitehouse, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Bammer is the daughter of Corey and Darcie Bammer, Gosse Ile, Mich. Taylor is the son of John and Anne Taylor, Napoleon.

The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Grosse Ile High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in recreation therapy. She is employed by Glass City Health & Rehab.

Her fiance is a 2012 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is employed as a project manager at The Shelly Company.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Stoney Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.

