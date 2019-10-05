WHITEHOUSE — Andrew Taylor and Morgan Bammer, Whitehouse, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Bammer is the daughter of Corey and Darcie Bammer, Gosse Ile, Mich. Taylor is the son of John and Anne Taylor, Napoleon.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Grosse Ile High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in recreation therapy. She is employed by Glass City Health & Rehab.
Her fiance is a 2012 graduate of Napoleon High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is employed as a project manager at The Shelly Company.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Stoney Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.