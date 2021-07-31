Swary-Mahnke

PAYNE — Mackenzie Swary and Zach Mahnke are happy to announce their engagement and wedding today at 1:30 p.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Payne.

Swary is the daughter of Dick and Rachelle Swary, Payne. She is a 2015 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed as a teacher at Liberty Center Schools.

Mahnke is the son of Rob and Linda Mahnke, Archbold. He is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and 2017 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is employed as a loan officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

