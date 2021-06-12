Engagement: Stouffer-Prigge

NAPOLEON — Ericka Stouffer and Jacob Prigge, Napoleon, have announced their engagement and forthcoming wedding.
Stouffer is the daughter of Todd and Kim Stouffer, Napoleon. She is employed by the Napoleon Area Schools.
Prigge is the son of Dave and Hope Prigge. He is self-employed at Bottomline Trucking LLC.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. June 19, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
