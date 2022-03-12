Engagement: Spires, Kleckner

JEFF KLECKNER & CHERYL SPIRES

WAUSEON — Cheryl Spires, Wauseon, and Jeff Kleckner, Toledo, are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Spires is the daughter of Ruth Barber, Wauseon, and the late Dick Barber. She is a 1989 graduate of Fairview High School, a 1993 graduate of Bluffton University and a 2000 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is a Registered Dietitian and SNAP-Ed Program Specialist with Ohio State University Extension, Northwest Region.

Kleckner is the son of Judy Kleckner, Brocton, N.Y., and the late Doug Klecker. He is a 1989 graduate of Lake Shore High School, a 1993 graduate of Roberts Wesleyan College and a 1996 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. He is employed as Director of Analytics for Ipsos.

The couple will exchange vows at 6:30 p.m., July 8, 2022, in Toledo.

