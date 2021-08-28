HOLGATE — Carly Slee and Logan Brubaker are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Slee is the daughter of Kurt and Rhonda Slee, Napoleon. She is a 2015 graduate of Holgate High School and graduated in 2018 with an associates degree in radiographic imaging from Rhode State College, Lima. She is employed as a radiologic technologist at CHWC-Bryan Hospital.
Brubaker is the son of Jim and Cindy Brubaker, Holgate. He is a 2007 graduate of Holgate High School and is employed as a coordinator at Campbell Soup Company.
The couple will exchange vows on September 11, 2021.
