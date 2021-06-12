Engagement: Seigman-Rogers

SETH ROGERS & AMELIA SEIGMAN

Amelia Seigman and Seth Rogers, of Defiance, have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Seigman is the daughter of Scott and Karen Seigman, Defiance. She is a 2017 graduate of Ayersville High School and 2021 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with a degree in secondary English education.

Rogers is the son of Tim and Deann Rogers, Fishers, Ind. He is a 2017 graduate of Fishers High School and a 2021 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with a degree in Christian ministries. He will be attending Taylor University for his master’s degree while serving as youth pastor at Crossroads Church, Napoleon.

The couple will exchange vows at 5 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments