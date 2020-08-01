NORTHFIELD — Chelsey Seifert and Cole Benner, of Northfield, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Seifert is the daughter of Tammy Retcher, Defiance; and Ron Seifert, Cleveland. Benner is the son of Dennis and Stacey Benner, Heath.
Seifert is a 2014 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2019 graduate of Otterbein University. She is employed as a cariothoracic ICU nurse at University Hospitals.
Benner is a 2011 graduate of Heath High School and a 2015 graduate of Otterbein University. He is employed by the U.S. government.
The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. July 10, 2021 at Brookside Farm, Louisville, Ohio.
