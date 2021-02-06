Larry and Penny Schulz, Ney, and Ben and Amy Peters, Bowling Green, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Ashley Renee Schulz and Seth Aaron Peters.
Schulz is a 2010 graduate of Fairview High School and earned associate degrees through Nortwest State Community College. She is employed at Defiance Dental Group.
Peters is a 2010 graduate of Eastwood High School and Penta Career Center. He works at Menards in Defiance and Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids.
The couple plans to exchange vows Feb. 27 in Bowling Green
