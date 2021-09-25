Victor “Butch” and Amy Schlegel are happy to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Jacob Schlegel, to Kaylee Clemens on October 2, 2021, at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Defiance.
Clemens is the daughter of Deanna and Doug Zimmerman of Ayersville, Ohio, and Steve and Shari Clemens of Sherwood, Ohio. She is a 2017 graduate of Ayersville High School and a 2021 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a bachelors degree in nursing. She is employed by the Hicksville Hospital.
Schlegel is a 2014 graduate of Paulding High School and Vantage Vocational School with a certification in agricultural and industrial power. He currently works with Auglaize, Defiance and Oakwood as a EMT and a firefighter. Jacob is also the owner of Schlegel Farm Services.
