Laken Roose, of Bryan, and Jeremy Wroblewski, of Hicksville, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Roose is the daughter of Denae’ Roose, Bryan, and Joe Roose, Findlay. Wroblewski is the son of Kim White, Hicksville, and Alan Wroblewski, Garrett, Ind.
The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Fairview High School and received her masters of cosmetology degree in 2013. She is employed at Smart Style Salon in Angola, Ind.
Her fiance is a 2012 graduate of Hicksville High School and Four County Career Center’s auto body program. He is employed at Daavlin Company, Bryan.
The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Williams County Fairgrounds, Montpelier.
