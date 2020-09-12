Engagement: Rex-Roth

ANDREW ROTH & SIERRA REX

Sierra Rex and Andrew Roth have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Rex is the daughter of Steve and Chevelle Rex, Evansport. Roth is the son of Lane and Beth Roth, Archbold.

Rex is a 2015 graduate of Tinora High School and earned her LPN degree from Professional Skills Institute, Maumee. She is employed at The Laurels of Defiance.

Roth is a 2015 graduate of Archbold High School. He is employed at T.J. Automation, Archbold.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at the groom’s parents’ residence near Archbold.

