INDIANAPOLIS — Kaylyn Rager and Caleb Murray, of Indianapolis, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Rager is the daughter of Mark and Amy Rager, Paulding. Murray is the son of Dan and Tasha Murray, Waynetown, Ind.
Rager is a 2014 graduate of Paulding High School and a 2018 graduate of Manchester University. She is employed as a cell immunotherapy and transduction testing specialist at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis.
Murray is a 2011 graduate of Fountain Central High School, a 2015 graduate of Manchester University and a 2018 graduate of the University of Indianapolis. He is employed as a physical therapist at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis.
The couple will exchange vows at 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind.
