Engagement: Polk-Smith

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Cheyenne Polk and Dallas Smith, of Stone Mountain, Ga., are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Polk is the daughter of Curtis and Amanda Polk, Potomac, Md. She is a 2013 graduate of St. Andrews Episcopal School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder. She is employed with Chemonics International.
Smith is the son of Todd and Cindy Smith, Defiance. He is a 2011 graduate of Ayersville High School and graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay in 2017. He is employed as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer for the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
The couple will exchange vows at at Pippen Hill Farm & Vineyard, Charlottesville, Va., at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 2021.
