Delainey Phelps, Whitehouse, and Ethan Plummer, Defiance, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
Phelps is the daughter of Kevin and Kristel Phelps, Whitehouse. Plummer is the son of Dennis Plummer, Defiance, and Lori Phlipot, Paulding.
The bride-elect, a graduate of Toledo Christian High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo in 2017 and is pursuing her master’s degree in nursing.
Her fiance is a graduate of Defiance High School, Northwest State Community College and a 2017 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is employed as a personal lines agent with First Insurance Group, Defiance.
The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at Leisure Time Winery, Napoleon, with the reception in Whitehouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.