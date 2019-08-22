Plummer-Phelps

ETHAN PLUMMER & DELAINEY PHELPS

Delainey Phelps, Whitehouse, and Ethan Plummer, Defiance, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Phelps is the daughter of Kevin and Kristel Phelps, Whitehouse. Plummer is the son of Dennis Plummer, Defiance, and Lori Phlipot, Paulding.

The bride-elect, a graduate of Toledo Christian High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo in 2017 and is pursuing her master’s degree in nursing.

Her fiance is a graduate of Defiance High School, Northwest State Community College and a 2017 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is employed as a personal lines agent with First Insurance Group, Defiance.

The couple will exchange vows at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at Leisure Time Winery, Napoleon, with the reception in Whitehouse.

Load comments