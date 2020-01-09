HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen and Gena Nye of Hicksville have announced the engagement and forthcoming wedding of their daughter, Destiny Nye and Colby Hall.
Hall is the son of Danial Hall, Leesburg, Ind., and Cynthia Hall, Ney.
Nye, a graduate of Millersville University, is a kindergarten teacher at Hicksville Elementary School.
Hall is a mechanical pipe fitter at Fitzenrider Inc., Defiance.
They will share their vows in April 2020 at Barn on Nye Manor, Hicksville, and a reception at Knights of Columbus in Defiance. The couple will reside in Ney.
