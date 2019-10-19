Nowicki-Ratay

NATASHA NOWICKI & ALEXANDER RATAY

KETTERING — Natasha Nowicki and Alexander Ratay, Kettering, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Nowicki is the daughter of Kimberly and Howard Mains, Defiance. Ratay is the son of Melissa and Rob Liput, Kettering, and David and Ellen Ratay, Jamestown.

The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Defiance High School. She is employed as Kroger pickup manager, Kettering.

Her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Fairmont High School, Kettering. He is employed with Synchrony Bank.

The wedding will take place in the fall of 2020 with the location yet to be determined.

