DELPHOS — Andrew Neumeier and Hanna Brown, of Delphos, are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Brown is the daughter of Christy and Jason Feeney, Defiance, and Huck and Cyndi Brown, Continental. She is a 2012 graduate of Defiance High School, a 2014 graduate of Ohio State Beauty Academy and a 2021 graduate of Apollo Nursing School. She is employed at Mercy Health — St. Rita’s Medical Center — Neuro Unit, Lima; and Split Ends Salon, Continental.
Neumeier is the son of Ben and Cheryl Neumeier, Delphos. He is a 2012 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School and a 2013 graduate of Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. He is employed with Plumbers & Pipefitters UA Local 776.
The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. January 15, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Delphos.
