MADISON, Wis. — Cody Nagel and Savannah Vogel have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Vogel is the daughter of Pete and Lori Vogel, Deerfield, Wis. Nagel is the son of Rich and Mary Alice Nagel, Defiance.
Vogel is a 2011 graduate of Deerfield High School, a 2015 graduate of Lawrence University and a 2020 graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She is currently an emergency medicine resident at Northwestern University.
Nagel is a 2011 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2015 graduate of The Ohio State University. He is employed as an account executive at Zendesk.
The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. June 12, 2020, in Deerfield, Wis.
