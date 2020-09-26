Mocherman-Sidle

ERICA MOCHERMAN & CHRISTIAN SIDLE

MONTPELIER — Erica Mocherman and Christian Sidle, of Montpelier, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Mocherman is the daughter of Deanna and Marvin Ankney, Stryker, and Todd and Jennifer Mocherman, Defiance. Sidle is the son of Cheryl Ankney, West Unity, and Don Oliphant, Bryan.

Mocherman is a 2008 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2017 graduate of Northwest State Community College with a degree in accounting. She is employed as an accountant at Powers and Sons, Montpelier.

Sidle is a 2012 graduate of Edon High School and employed as a shipping and receiving lead.

The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. June 12, 2021, at Shady Brook Acres, Napoleon.

