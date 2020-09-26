MONTPELIER — Erica Mocherman and Christian Sidle, of Montpelier, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
Mocherman is the daughter of Deanna and Marvin Ankney, Stryker, and Todd and Jennifer Mocherman, Defiance. Sidle is the son of Cheryl Ankney, West Unity, and Don Oliphant, Bryan.
Mocherman is a 2008 graduate of Bryan High School and a 2017 graduate of Northwest State Community College with a degree in accounting. She is employed as an accountant at Powers and Sons, Montpelier.
Sidle is a 2012 graduate of Edon High School and employed as a shipping and receiving lead.
The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. June 12, 2021, at Shady Brook Acres, Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.