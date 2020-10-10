Miller-Lukas engagement

ELLIE MILLER & ADAM LUKAS

OAKWOOD — Mike and Deedi Miller, Oakwood, are happy to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Ellie Marie, to Adam Lukas, son of Joe and Karen Lukas, Twinsburg.

The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Paulding High School and a 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is currently a graduate student at the University of Findlay, studying school psychology. Lukas is a 2015 graduate of Twinsburg High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Toledo. He is currently employed as a police officer in Bainbridge Township, Chagrin Falls.

The couple will exchange wedding vows on Oct. 17, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental.

