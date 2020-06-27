Engagement: Miller Chupp

SHANE MILLER & JOCELYN CHUPP

Shane Miller and Jocelyn Chupp have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Miller is the son of Kent and Tami Miller, Defiance. Chupp is the daughter of Mark and Mariah Chupp, Elkhart, Ind.

Miller is a 2012 graduate of Ayersville High School and 2016 graduate of Northwest State Community College. He is employed at Sauder Woodworking Co.

Chupp is a 2016 graduate of Concord High School and a 2020 graduate of Grace College. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree.

The couple will exchange vows at 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at the Coppes Commons in Nappanee, Ind.

