Mr. and Mrs. John Mansel-Pleydell, Ney, and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Weisenburger, Continental, are happy to announce the engagment and upcoming marriage of their children, Rose Mansel-Pleydell and Curtis Weisenburger.
Mansel-Pleydell is a graduate of Fairview High School and Northwest State Community College and earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Toledo. She is a freelance artist and substitute teacher.
Weisenburger is a graduate of Continental High School, The Ohio State University, The Pontifical College Josephinium in Columbus and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. He is employed by Weisenburger Buildrs and will be teaching at the Northwest Ohio Classical Academy in Maumee this fall.
The couple will exchange vows at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kalida on June 26, 2021.
