Tim and Lisa Vance and Mark and Jill Larsen are happy to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Sydney Jo Vance and Benjamin Caleb Larsen.
Vance is a graduate of Fairview High School and Ohio Northern University. She is employed as a staff accountant at Redline Equipment.
Larsen is a graduate of Belmont High School. He is employed as a package delivery driver at UPS.
The couple will exchange vows on September 25 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Defiance.
