Larsen-Vance

BENJAMIN LARSEN & SYDNEY VANCE

Tim and Lisa Vance and Mark and Jill Larsen are happy to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Sydney Jo Vance and Benjamin Caleb Larsen.

Vance is a graduate of Fairview High School and Ohio Northern University. She is employed as a staff accountant at Redline Equipment.

Larsen is a graduate of Belmont High School. He is employed as a package delivery driver at UPS.

The couple will exchange vows on September 25 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Defiance.

