Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Lamb, Defiance, are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Lamb, to Alex Mielke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Doug Mielke, St. Marys.
The bride elect is a 2012 graduate of Defiance High School and a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University’s Raabe College of Pharmacy. She is employed as pharmacy manager at Rite Aid Pharmacy, St. Marys.
Her fiance is a 2013 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University’s T.J. Smull College of Engineering. He is employed as a mechanical engineer at Crown Equipment.
The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance.
