Kuhlman-Fleck

QUENTIN KUHLMAN & NATALIE FLECK

 Kelly Bazely

Quentin Kuhlman and Natalie Fleck have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

Fleck is the daughter of Jeffrey and Shari Fleck, Ney. Kuhlman is the son of Craig and Nanette Kuhlman, Monrovia, Calif., formerly of Defiance.

Fleck is a 2014 graduate of Fairview High School and Four County Career Center’s floriculture program. She is employed at First Federal Bank of the Midwest.

Kuhlman is a 2011 graduate of Mustard Seed Academy and received his bahelor’s degree from The University of Toledo in 2015. He is employed at First Federal Bank of the Midwest.

The couple will exchange vows at 3:30 p.m. May 23, 2020, in Ney.

